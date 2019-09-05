Do not get carried away by Shivakumar’sbid to invoke sympathy, people urged

Citizen for Democracy national president S.R. Hiremath has welcomed the arrest of the former Minister D.K. Shivakumar under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and said that charges should also be framed against the Congress leader under the Prevention of Corruption Act as he is a public servant. He told presspersons here on Wednesday that Mr. Shivakumar’s arrest was a significant development in State politics. If a case is registered against him under Prevention of Corruption Act, the CBI can step up investigation and take it to a logical end. Mr. Shivakumar will meet the same fate as Gali Janardhan Reddy, former Minister. The Central investigation agencies should conduct a detailed probe into the other alleged irregularities committed by Mr. Shivakumar and his brother and MP D.K. Suresh, he said.

After dodging the clutches of law for several years, Mr. Shivakumar has been finally held accountable to law. On October 1, 2014, the Samaj Parivatan Samudaya and other organisations submitted a memorandum along with irrefutable documents to the highest authorities mentioning three episodes in which Mr. Shivakumar was the kingpin. The first episode pertained to looting of 10.8 lakh tonnes of high quality iron ore from the State-owned Mysore Minerals Limited by Mr. Shivakumar and his brother Mr. Suresh causing a huge loss to the State Exchequer. Mr. Shivakumar, who was the Urban Development Minister in the S.M. Krishna Cabinet, purchased iron ore, which was priced at ₹ 5,000 per tonne, at ₹ 20-₹ 30 per tonne and exported it to China and other countries at ₹ 5,000 per tonne. The second episode pertained to the ₹ 3 lakh crore housing society scam engineered allegedly by Mr. Shivakumar. The third episode is the denotification of 4.20 acres of land at Benniganahalli, he said and appealed to the people not to get carried away by Mr. Shivakumar’s attempt to invoke sympathy through sentimental statements and instead, help the organisations that are fighting corruption in public life.