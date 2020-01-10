Do not demoralise police, advises Shettar

Reacting to the video clips purportedly pertaining to the Mangaluru violence released by the former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, Minister for Large and Medium Industries Jagadish Shettar has said that there should not be any effort to demoralise the police at this critical juncture.

Speaking to presspersons in Hubballi on Friday, Mr. Shettar said that the Home Minister had already said that he would look into the visuals released by the former Chief Minister. So, he would not like to make any comment on the issue without first-hand knowledge of what was seen in the visuals. “I would request the Opposition to not bring in politics into the issue and politicise it,” he said.

On the Mahadayi issue, he said that he would request the former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to first have a discussion with Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council S.R. Patil who attended a meeting of elected representatives on the issue in Hubballi.

“Let us not get into politics and I would request Mr. Siddaramaiah too not to politicise the issue. Our objective is to find a solution through concerted efforts,” he said.

Regarding reports about some Ministers being dropped in a likely Cabinet reshuffle, he said that it was left to the discretion of the Chief Minister and that he [B.S. Yediyurappa] would take a decision on it. He, however, said that reports about senior Ministers being dropped from the Cabinet were just rumours and nothing else.

On the demand for reservation for Veerashaiva-Lingayat leaders in the Cabinet as the community members had supported the party in large numbers, he said that he would not like to comment on it as the Chief Minister was supposed to look into any such demand.