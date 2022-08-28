Do not delay disbursement of compensation: CM

ADVERTISEMENT

Asking officials not to delay disbursement of compensation for loss of crops and house damage due to heavy rains, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday directed them to conduct surveys of lakes for possible breaches and take up repair works immediately.

His direction to Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police of the rain-affected districts came during a meeting through video conference here.

The district administration has been asked to prevent breach of lake bunds and take up necessary works to strengthen the embankments. The officials have been asked to be cautious in monitoring big lakes to prevent any loss of life. The SPs of Ramanagaram, Mandya, and Mysuru were asked to provide alternative roads to ensure smooth flow of traffic since water-logging has been reported in Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway.

Besides asking the officials to repair roads and bridges that have been damaged, he sought coordination among Public Works and Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Departments in restoration of damaged roads. The snapped power lines have been asked to be restored quickly and the Chief Minister directed quality food to be distributed to those in the gruel centres.