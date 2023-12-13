Do justice to winter session in North Karnataka by taking up irrigation projects worth ₹5,700 crore in the region, Vijayendra tells government

December 13, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - BELAGAVI

BJP State president and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra has urged the Congress government to do justice to the purpose of holding the winter session in the city of Belagavi by taking up 13 irrigation projects of North Karnataka at a cost of ₹5,700 crore for which the erstwhile BJP government had given clearance.

“The previous BJP government had given sanction to 13 irrigation projects in North Karnataka region to be taken up at a cost of ₹5,700 crore. I request the Congress government to take up these projects which would contribute to the development of this region,” Mr. Vijayendra said, while participating in a debate on the issues related to North Karnataka region in the Legislative Assembly on December 15.

Expressing concern over the plight of sugarcane farmers, he urged the government to provide an incentive of ₹25,000 to ₹30,000 per acre.

He pointed out that the Northern region of the State contributed immensely to sugar sector. Sugarcane growers contribute a revenue of about ₹60,000 crore a year to the government, he said, adding that the current compensation was not huge when compared with their contribution. He also sought a compensation of ₹45,000 to ₹50,000 per acre for grape growers.

Cattle feed

Taking exception to the government increasing cattle feed prices at a time when farmers are gripped by drought, he taunted, “This government cannot see though it has eyes and cannot hear though it has ears and lacks compassion though it has heart.”

Maintaining that the Centre cannot release drought relief assistance share till the State government releases its share, he urged the Siddaramaiah government to immediately release its share.