Do house-to-house visits to find senior citizens: ZP CEO

Mangaluru

19 March 2021 00:30 IST

Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Kumara on Thursday asked anganwadi and ASHAs to do house-to-house visits to find senior citizens and prompt them to take COVID-19 vaccination. This should be done in the same way as they do the work of distribution of electoral slips, he said.

During the review meeting at the Mangaluru Taluk Panchayat, Mr. Kumara asked officials to allay fears, if any, among people and make them receive the vaccine.

All frontline and health workers should receive the vaccination and be a model to people.

Advertising

Advertising

Maintain distance

People should wear masks and maintain social distance and not go to public events and marriages, he said.

Expressing the need of space in every village for setting up a solid waste management unit, Mr. Kumara said such a unit should be 200 m away from the nearest human habitation.

If objections are raised, efforts should be made to convince residents about the need of the unit, he said.