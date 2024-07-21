ADVERTISEMENT

Do everything to locate survivors: CM

Published - July 21, 2024 10:14 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday asked officials to use all available technological tools to look for survivors, clear the debris and open the road for traffic at the landslip site near Shirur in Ankola taluk of Uttara Kannada district.

He asked revenue and other officials to use metal detectors, earthmovers and other equipment to see if there were any more survivors and to speed up the work.

He congratulated the NDRF and SDRF teams for their untiring work in torrential rains in the vicinity of river Kali that is overflowing.

Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, explained the steps taken by the department in the rescue and relief operations.

He said that rescue teams were conducting operations using radar technology to locate those who may be trapped under the mud mounds. Four other teams were operating inside the river on the other side, he noted.

The Chief Minister informed the officials about the possibility of further landslips at the site where the operation was going on and the road getting covered with mud and asked them to be cautious.

Rescue teams should seek the advice and guidance of those who were experienced in such work, the Chief Minister said.

