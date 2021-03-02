DNA testing helps identify genetic disorders: Former V-C

DNA tests help a great deal in diagnosing genetic disorders and diseases transmitted genetically, former Vice-Chancellor of Karnatak University Pramod Gai has said.
He was inaugurating ‘DNA testing’ organised as part of National Science Day at Dharwad Regional Science Centre in Dharwad on Tuesday.
Prof. Gai said as it had already been established, the human body had thousands of cells and some people inherited genetic disorders from parents. DNA tests could identify such diseases or disorders, he said.
He said it had now been established after diagnosing human body cells through DNA tests that diseases inherited through blood relationships were more. And identifying diseases was comparatively easier now with advent of technology, he said.
Prof. Gai said ailments like diabetes were more a result of bad food culture and lack of physical activities, apart from other causes. Emphasising the need for students to take up basic sciences and also take keen interest in research, he called on students to make good use of the Dharwad Regional Science Centre (DRSC) to add wings to their dreams of becoming scientists.
Director of DRSC Veeranna Bolishetti said the demonstration aimed at helping students understand the multi-cells and singular cell and the role of DNA in identifying genetic disorders.
Mr. Bolishetti said DRSC would hold a series of programmes on DNA to motivate students to take up research and further involve themselves in research and development activities.
