DNA of former Hasan MP Prajwal Revanna found on rape victim’s garments: SIT

Updated - November 02, 2024 12:21 pm IST - Bengaluru

The woman had kept a few of her sarees and undergarments, like petticoat, in a wardrobe in the outhouse where she lived. Traumatised by the rape, she fled the place. The clothes were not washed

K V Aditya Bharadwaj
Prajwal Revanna, former MP of Hasan, faces charges of sexual assault. | Photo Credit: File photo

In what is being termed as a major breakthrough by the investigating agencies, analysis of the undergarments of one of the alleged rape victims of Prajwal Revanna revealed the DNA of the former Member of Parliament of Hasan, apart from the woman’s. 

What chargesheet said

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) had filed the chargesheet in the case on September 9 earlier this year. In the chargesheet, the SIT had submitted a video in which the victim, a 48-year-old woman who was working as a labourer in the farmhouse of Prajwal Revanna’s family, is seen resisting the man’s advances, but is raped. But the man’s face is not visible in the video. The chargesheet included a forensic report stating that the man in the video was Prajwal Revanna. 

The chargesheet had further said that the DNA analysis report was awaited, and the SIT would file a supplementary chargesheet as and when the report arrives. The DNA analysis report was submitted to the SIT recently. The report indicates that Prajwal Revanna and the victim’s DNA were found on the petticoat, which the victim is seen wearing in the video. 

“The woman, traumatised by the rape, had kept a few of her sarees and undergarments, like petticoat, in a wardrobe in the outhouse where she lived, and later fled the place. These clothes were not washed. We found these clothes in the outhouse. One of the petticoats matched with the one the woman is seen wearing in the video showing her being raped. We sent the clothes for a DNA analysis,” said a senior SIT official. 

Finding the former MP’s DNA on the woman’s undergarments is further forensic evidence of the sexual assault, sources said. 

Also abducted

This victim was allegedly abducted at the behest of Prajwal Revanna’s parents — former minister H. D. Revanna and Bhavani Revanna — to prevent her from testifying against their son. She was reportedly rescued by the SIT from captivity. H. D. Ravanna and Bhavani Revanna have been chargesheeted in the abduction case, and are out on bail.

