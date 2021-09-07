‘DLSA will help workers get justice’

HUBBALLI

07 September 2021 19:45 IST

Principal Civil Judge Sanjay Gugudi has said that the District Legal Service Authority (DLSA) has introduced various programmes to provide free legal aid to labourers so that the aggrieved parties get speedy justice.

Inaugurating a Labour Adalat organised in Dharwad on Tuesday, Mr. Gugudi said that to uphold the rights of labourers and for their welfare, several laws have been enacted. It is the duty of the government and private firms to work towards protecting the interests of the working class, he said.

Referring to the various welfare programmes meant for labourers, he said that to get benefits of the welfare schemes, labourers should enrol their names with the Labour Department. “It is the right of every labourer to benefit from these schemes,” he said.

District Labour Officer Mallikarjun Jogur said that Labour Adalat is being conducted from August 16 to September 16 to ensure that the government welfare schemes reached the genuine beneficiaries. Economic assistance is also being disbursed to labourers and their children. Applications are being disposed of within a month, he said.

The department is giving scholarships, financial help for marriages, medical assistance, pension and accidental relief plans during emergencies, he explained.

Member-Secretary of DLSA and Senior Judge Pushpalata C.M. said that if labourers failed to get redressal, they can approach the DLSA which will will help them in getting justice at the earliest.