DL test at new track from March 2

No more driving tests on the roads adjoining the office of Regional Transport Officer (West) in Chamarajapuram here as the licence seekers are supposed to take the tests henceforth in the newly-developed automated driving licence test track (ADLTT) at Rajeevnagar second stage.

They have to submit their applications and pay the fees at the RTO West office but are supposed go to the RTO East Office in Rajeevnagar second stage on the Outer Ring Road where the driving track has been developed.

The tests at the new venue will be done from March 2 (Monday) onwards, said the RTO Mysuru West in a press release issued here on Saturday. The fully programmed driving track was inaugurated recently after a long delay. Driving tests were done separately on the track for those seeking DL for two-wheelers and four-wheelers. Those seeking DL for four-wheelers are supposed to undergo six tests and the two-wheeler licence seekers were supposed to undergo a one-minute test on the serpentine track.

Time limit

If applicants do not clear the test in one minute, they may be declared failed and are supposed to reapply for licence.

The track has been designed in such a manner that it will test the real skill of the applicants and everything can be tracked in the monitors at the central control room as the track is equipped with CCTVs. A team outsourced for managing the track oversees the tests along with RTO staff .