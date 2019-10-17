DKS’ wife, mother need not appear before ED, Delhi HC told

The Delhi High Court was on Wednesday informed by the Enforcement Directorate that the wife and mother of Karnataka Congress leader D.K. Shivakumar, arrested in a money laundering case, will not have to appear before it as of now.

The ED had summoned Mr. Shivakumar’s wife Usha Shivakumar and mother Gowramma to appear before it on October 17 and October 15 respectively. On Wednesday, the agency told the high court that they need not appear on Thursday as fresh summons will now be issued.

Ms. Usha and Ms. Gowramma had moved the high court challenging the summons issued to them by ED. Following the submission of the ED, the high court has listed the case for further hearing on October 21.

During the proceeding, senior advocate Dayan Krishnan, appearing for Ms. Gowramma, argued that as per the provision of CrPC, a girl below 15 years and a woman over 65 years cannot be called to the police station. The senior advocate argued that ED could not have asked his client to come to their office.

Mr. Shivakumar has also approached the high court challenging a trial court’s order denying him bail. He was arrested in a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act by the ED. The money laundering case is based on a chargesheet filed by the I-T Department last year, alleging tax evasion and ‘hawala’ transactions.

The high court will hear the Congress leader’s plea on October 17.