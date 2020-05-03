DKS urges government to run free bus service for six days

As thousands of migrants thronged the Kempegowda Bus Station in Majestic here to return to their villages on Sunday, Congress leaders slammed the government for extending “poor facilities” to the workers.

A Congress delegation led by KPCC president-designate D.K. Shivakumar and Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah went around the bus station interacting with migrants — some who had taken seats in the bus and many who were waiting for the buses to arrive. Congress workers distributed food to the waiting passengers as the buses would not stop in between till they reached the destination.

The leaders expressed unhappiness over the arrangements at the bus station that has been teeming with migrants since Saturday. They said that food arrangements had not been made while toilet facilities were inadequate for the crowd that had camped overnight at the bus station.

“The government should extend free ride to different destinations in the State for six days instead of the three days announced. This is necessary to clear the rush,” Mr. Shivakumar told reporters. Stating that more buses might be required to transport migrant workers to their homes, he said that if need be, the government should book private buses too. He expressed disappointment over the facilities given to passengers.

Cheque not accepted

Earlier, Mr. Shivakumar’s efforts to meet KSRTC Managing Director Shivayogi Kalsad did not bear fruit, and after waiting at the KSRTC head office in Shanthi Nagar, he left for Majestic. Sources close to him said that an attempt had been made to hand over the cheque for ₹1 crore to the MD on Saturday night too. Mr. Siddaramaiah also called Mr. Kalsad and urged him to take the cheque. However, by then, the Chief Minister announced free travel for three days.

Sources said the party would hand over the cheque to the government.