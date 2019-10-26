DKS: Traffic hit as cavalcade moves for 4 hours

After Congress leader D.K. Shivakumar moved from Kempegowda International Airport to the KPCC office on Queen’s Road, a journey which lasted nearly four hours, traffic was badly hit at several points. This procession with large numbers, coupled with thousands also heading to the Krishi Mela on the University of Agricultural Sciences campus, created traffic snarls.

Vehicular movement from the airport towards city was hit briefly inside the airport campus. As Mr. Shivakumar’s supporters gathered in large numbers at Hebbal, Jayamahal Road, and Nandidurga Road Junction to welcome him, traffic bottlenecks were formed. The crane brought to haul up apple garlands at Sadahalli and Hebbal, particularly, created traffic hassles during the rush hour. Adding to the problem, supporters had parked their vehicles, including buses, on Jayamahal Road.

In many places, Mr. Shivakumar was seen waving to the crowd to allow the cavalcade to move. After a point, he even shifted to a car to move quickly towards the KPCC office on Queen’s Road, where another huge crowd had gathered.

Some citizens took to social media to protest against the procession disrupting traffic. A tweeter asked who is responsible if people miss flights. Later at a press conference, Mr. Shivakumar apologised to all citizens who may have been inconvenienced because of the traffic jam.