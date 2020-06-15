DKS to assume charge on July 2

Former Minister and seven-time MLA D.K. Shivakumar will assume office as president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee on July 2.

The oath taking ceremony will be held at the new KPCC office on Queens Road in the city. Mr. Shivakumar conducted a special pooja at the office on Sunday.

The Congress leader has made elaborate preparations for virtual conduct of the ‘Prathijna’ event across the State on July 2.

“For the first time in history, about 10 lakh party workers and Karyakartas to virtually take oath. Join hands to build stronger & inclusive @INCIndia @INCKarnataka”, Mr. Shivakumar tweeted.

Earlier, the programme was cancelled three times following imposition of lockdown norms by the Centre. Finally, last week Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa gave the green signal to the programme but with limited number of people in attendance.

Senior leaders including Siddaramaiah, Mallikarjun Kharge, and G. Parameshwara will participate in the programme.

The foundation stone for the new party building was laid during the tenure of former KPCC president Parameshwara. A few more months would be required for completion of the building work, sources in the party said.