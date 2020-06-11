DKS thanks CM for granting permission

Bengaluru

11 June 2020 16:13 IST

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president designate D.K. Shivakumar on Thursday thanked Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa for permitting him to go ahead with the ‘Prathigna’ event (swearing-in ceremony as the KPCC president).

“Thanks you @CMofkarnataka for permitting us to go ahead with ‘Prathigna’ event. A new date will be confirmed in due course after discussing with party leaders shortly”, Mr. Shivakumar tweeted.

He told mediapersons that the programme would not be held on June 14 as announced earlier.

A couple of days ago, the State government has denied permission to Mr. Shivakumar to hold the programme by citing the lockdown norms of the Centre.

Speaking to mediapersons, Chief Minister said he had granted permission to Mr. Shivakumar to hold his swearing-in ceremony any day but with limited number of party leaders and workers in attendance.