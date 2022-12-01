DKS terms border row ‘conspiracy’ ahead of polls

  1. EPaper
December 01, 2022 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Amid tension following a border row with Maharashtra, KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar has termed the present situation a “conspiracy” and said that there are attempts to spoil the peace in the State ahead of the Assembly elections.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has been using the issue to hide charges of bad governance by the BJP government in the State. “There is a conspiracy behind this,” Mr. Shivakumar alleged.

Noting that the border dispute has been resolved already, the Congress leader said, “It is not appropriate on part of anyone belonging to any party in Maharashtra to disturb peace on the pretext of the border dispute.”

Related Topics

Karnataka / Maharashtra / Indian National Congress / Bharatiya Janata Party / state politics

