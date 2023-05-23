DKS takes police top brass to task over ‘saffronisation’ of force

May 23, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - BENGALURU

Top police officers had to face the wrath of Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Tuesday (May 23) as he took them to task over alleged “saffronisation” of the force during the erstwhile BJP regime.

“Our government will not allow it,” Mr. Shivakumar asserted while participating in a meeting of police top brass along with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to review the law and order situation in the State.

Mr. Shivakumar told the police officers, “I know how you insulted the Police Department by turning up in saffron attire in Mangaluru, Vijayapura, and Bagalkote.” He was referring to the episode of police celebrating festivals in police stations in saffron attire. “You should have come in saffron robes even for this meeting,” he remarked sarcastically. They should have sported the national flag while on duty if they had any respect for the country, he added.

‘Disgrace to dept’

“The Karnataka Police Department had a good name in the entire country. But you have brought disgrace to the department. The fact that an ADGP-level officer has tampered with the OMR answer scripts in examinations for recruitment of PSIs is an indication of the department falling from grace,” he said.

Taking exception to the police harassing the whistle-blowers in the PSI scam, including Congress leader Priyank Kharge, he said the main priority of the Congress government was to “clean up the Police Department”.

Cases against Cong leaders

He took exception to the police filing cases against Congress leaders, including himself and Mr. Siddaramaiah, with respect to PayCM campaign taken up by them.

He also referred to the alleged police inaction when BJP leaders said Mr. Siddaramaiah should be attacked “like Tipu Sultan was”. “We will not allow such things to recur now,” he asserted.

Assuring the police that the Congress government will not demand money from them, he said, “There is no need for you to give money to anyone. But we expect you to ensure that people do not suffer.”

CM on curbing ‘moral policing’

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the Congress government will not allow “moral policing” irrespective of which community indulges in it. “We will put an end to it under our government,” he said.

While holding the first review of the law and order situation in the State, he emphasised the need to check efforts to disrupt communal harmony through social media.

Mr. Siddaramaiah also asked the police to launch an onslaught against drug mafia, goondaism, and unauthorised recreational clubs. He listed out the priorities of the new government, and directed police officers to focus on easing traffic problem in Bengaluru.