DKS turns down demand for ‘Shivakumarotsava’, says ‘worship party, not individuals’

July 13, 2022 22:13 IST

As loyalists of former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah are making preparations for his 75th birthday event on August 3 at Davangere, some supporters of KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar have written to the committee members of the event to also organise “Shivakumarotsava” on the lines of “Siddaramotsava” to honour the service of the KPCC president to the party.

Mr. Shivakumar’s supporter and KPCC media coordinator, J.C. Raju, has written to the committee demanding that they also organise “Shivakumarotsava”.

No utsava, please

Reacting to the letter by his loyalist, the seven-time MLA and former Minister Mr. Shivakumar said: “I don’t want any utsava. For my birthday many supporters wanted to give advertisements, but I said no. We must not worship any individual, we must worship our party. My aim is to bring Congress back to power in the State.” This is being seen as an oblique dig at the birthday event being organised in honour of Mr. Siddaramaiah.

The KPCC chief said he visited Kedarnath temple and celebrated his birthday last time. “Mr. Raju has expressed his personal view and I will not endorse it,” he said.

Mr. Shivakumar, who is also eyeing the CM’s post if the party comes to power, is said to be not comfortable with the event, though he said he would take part in it.

Former Minister R.V. Deshpande is honorary president of the committee of the event, which is seen as a show of strength by Mr. Siddaramaiah ahead of the 2023 State Assembly elections.

Letters to Sonia, Rahul

A gram panchayat member in Nagamangala taluk, Mr. Raju in his letter, said, “I appeal to the committee headed by Mr. Deshpande to propose the Shivakumarotsava 23 event.” The letter has been sent to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, MP Rahul Gandhi, Mr. Siddaramaiah, and State Congress in charge Randeep Singh Surjewala, urging them to support in conducting the “Shivakumarotsava”.