DKS supporters demand arrest

Members of the D.K. Shivakumar Abhimani Balaga and Congress leaders staged a protest in Kalaburagi city on Sunday demanding the arrest of former Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi in connection with the CD case.

Mr. Shivakumar’s followers gathered in front of the Gandhi statue at Indira Bhavan and raised slogans against Mr. Jarkiholi and burned his posters.

Congress leaders and former MLCs Allam Prabhu Patil and Thippanna Kamaknur joined the protest said the SIT should immediately arrest Mr. Jarkiholi, as there is threat to victim and her family members. The victim has already stated that her parents are in Mr. Jarkiholi’s custody, they said.

Mr. Shivakumar’s supporters at Buddh Nagar also staged a protest demanding the State government expel Mr. Jarkiholi from the party. The agitators also expressed their anguish over Mr. Jarkiholi dragging the name of Mr. Shivakumar in the case.

