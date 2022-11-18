DKS, Siddaramaiah should tour State, not contest polls: Santosh Lad (pg 1)

November 18, 2022 08:38 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Former Minister and former MLA for Kalaghatagi Santosh Lad on Friday said both KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar and Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah should not contest the Assembly elections and instead tour the State to bring the party to power.

Speaking to presspersons here, Mr. Lad said he had a reason to make the statement. “Both the leaders will win from wherever they contest. But if they contest elections, then they will be restricted to their respective constituencies. As they have to tour the State to organise and further strengthen the party, it is better they do not contest. If they engage themselves more in canvassing, it will help party win more seats,” he said.

Mr. Lad said that in the present situation, Mr. Siddaramaiah should tour the State to strengthen the party. “As he is aged and as the elections are being held in summer, it will be better if he does not contest and this is my personal opinion. Moreover, one can become Chief Minister even without contesting. The high command should allow him to work independently,” he said.

On former MLC Nagaraj Chabbi’s statement that he (Mr. Lad) had been asked to go to Ballari by Mr. Siddaramaiah, Mr. Lad clarified that the statement that he (Mr. Lad) would go to Ballari and Mr. Chabbi would contest from Kalaghatagi was made before Mr. Siddaramaiah by Mr. Chabbi himself.

Mr. Siddaramaiah had mentioned to him about Mr. Chabbi’s statement, but had not asked him to go to Ballari. “I will contest from Kalaghatagi only,” he said.

Mr. Lad said that Mr. Chabbi would go searching for a new constituency in every election. “Mr. Chabbi has distributed cookers to people in three villages and I have no objection to it. However, it is wrong to say that he ‘handed over’ Kalaghatagi constituency to me. He has not contested from Kalaghatagi constituency even once,” he said.

He said that Mr. Chabbi during his tenure as MLC had not done any development work. Congress had not won from Kalaghatagi between 1977 to 2008, but now Congress was winning because of his (Mr. Lad) work, the former Minister said.