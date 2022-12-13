DKS seeks suggestions from Kannadiga NRIs for party manifesto

December 13, 2022 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

D.K. Shivakumar | Photo Credit: File photo

KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar on Tuesday released a video on social media inviting Kannadiga NRIs to share their suggestions for the party manifesto, ‘Global Karnataka, Better Karnataka’.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Kannadigas have made India proud by serving at the global level. Their contributions are unparalleled as many world leaders are recognising India through Bengaluru and Karnataka. But today, Karnataka has also got a stigma. We need to cleanse it and make our State proud,” Mr. Shivakumar said.

In the video, he said: “Kannadiga NRIs must suggest how should the State and its governance change for better?” He also requested Kannadigas to share their frank and fair opinions along with suggestions about the areas where the State needs to improve and how innovations can be incorporated.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“G. Parameshwara is the chairman of the manifesto committee that will finalise the draft. We are asking for your advice on how to develop Karnataka,” he said.

Mr. Shivakumar said people can share their suggestions on makekarnatakaproud@gmail.com

The KPCC president also asked people to share their suggestions through videos, text messages, and detailed documents on social media platforms insisting the participants must tag him personally while sharing their ideas so that he can read them.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US