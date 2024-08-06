DKS screens video to highlight ‘differences’ within BJP-JD(S) alliance at Janandolana rally in Mandya

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Published - August 06, 2024 08:27 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Karnataka BJP president B.Y. Vijayendra during the Bengaluru-Mysuru padayatra against the alleged MUDA scam and Valmiki Corporation scam, at Nidaghatta village in Mandya district on Tuesday, August 6.

Karnataka BJP president B.Y. Vijayendra during the Bengaluru-Mysuru padayatra against the alleged MUDA scam and Valmiki Corporation scam, at Nidaghatta village in Mandya district on Tuesday, August 6. | Photo Credit: PTI

B.Y. Vijayendra with BJP and JD(S) workers during a week-long ‘padayatra’ from Bengaluru to Mysuru, at Maddur in Mandya district on Tuesday, August 6.

B.Y. Vijayendra with BJP and JD(S) workers during a week-long ‘padayatra’ from Bengaluru to Mysuru, at Maddur in Mandya district on Tuesday, August 6. | Photo Credit: PTI

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who has been engaged in a slugfest with Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy, has sought to focus on the “differences” within the BJP-JD(S) combined by screening a video of past statements made by the leaders of the alliance partners.

A 12-13 minute long video containing a compilation of the statements made by the leaders of the BJP and JD(S) against each other including the recent outburst of Mr. Kumaraswamy against the BJP for its failure to take its alliance partner into confidence over the Bengaluru to Mysuru padayatra was screened at the Janandolana rally organised by the Congress in Mandya on Tuesday, August 6.

The video featured not only statements made by BJP leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal on the “corruption” by the family of former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa but also the “U-turns” made by his bete noire and JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy.

After sharing the video, Mr. Shivakumar called upon the alliance partners to give a reaction to their past statements against each other when the padayatra reaches Mandya.

Referring to videos showing Mr. Kumaraswamy’s reported claims that he would secure permission for the Mekedatu project from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in “five minutes” and his subsequent denial of giving any such assurance, Mr. Shivakumar asked the JD(S) leader to clarify the matter to the people of Mandya.

The Deputy Chief Minister asked Mr. Kumaraswamy to reply to an advertisement released by the BJP in the past questioning the allotment of sites to the family of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda by Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA). “Why aren’t you replying to it? You should give a reply,” Mr. Shivakumar dared Mr. Kumaraswamy.

He also asked the Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, who represents Mandya in the Lok Sabha, to live up to his assurance of providing 10,000 jobs to the youth of Mandya.

He said he had asked the Minister in charge of Mandya district N. Cheluvarayaswamy to extend whatever support he could for implementing Mr. Kumaraswamy’s assurance on providing jobs to the youth of Mandya district. “I will also extend whatever support needed for the purpose,” Mr. Shivakumar assured.

DKS attacked BJP’s State president B.Y. Vijayendra for describing him as the “father of corruption” and questioned the reason for his father B.S. Yediyurappa’s resignation from the post of Chief Minister.

Mr. Shivakumar referred to the transfer of a large sum of money to an account in the Dubai branch of a private Indian bank by the members of the BJP leader’s family and said he would discuss the details later.

Earlier, the rally was addressed by several Ministers in the Siddaramaiah Cabinet, including Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, Labour Minister Santosh Lad, Minister for Women and Child Development Laxmi Hebbalkar, K.H. Muniyappa, N. Cheluvarayaswamy and Priyank Kharge.

