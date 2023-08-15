ADVERTISEMENT

DKS says Karnataka will release 10 tmcft of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu

August 15, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Tuesday (Aug. 15) said that Karnataka would release 10 tmcft of Cauvery river water to the neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

Speaking to a news agency on the Tamil Nadu government moving Supreme Court for the immediate release of Cauvery water by Karnataka, Mr. Shivakumar said, “I don’t think it is necessary, but we will abide by... We don’t have sufficient water, but we are going to release 10 tmcft of water. We are already on the job.”

Tamil Nadu on Monday approached the Supreme Court with a plea to direct Karnataka to release 24,000 cusecs of Cauvery water from its reservoir for the remaining period of the month, starting from August 14. It argued the release of water is a dire necessity to meet the pressing demands of the standing crops.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka, however, has been arguing that with a deficit monsoon, it is not in a position to release water. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that distress also needs to be shared.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US