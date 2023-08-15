HamberMenu
DKS says Karnataka will release 10 tmcft of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu

August 15, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Tuesday (Aug. 15) said that Karnataka would release 10 tmcft of Cauvery river water to the neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

Speaking to a news agency on the Tamil Nadu government moving Supreme Court for the immediate release of Cauvery water by Karnataka, Mr. Shivakumar said, “I don’t think it is necessary, but we will abide by... We don’t have sufficient water, but we are going to release 10 tmcft of water. We are already on the job.”

Tamil Nadu on Monday approached the Supreme Court with a plea to direct Karnataka to release 24,000 cusecs of Cauvery water from its reservoir for the remaining period of the month, starting from August 14. It argued the release of water is a dire necessity to meet the pressing demands of the standing crops.

Karnataka, however, has been arguing that with a deficit monsoon, it is not in a position to release water. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that distress also needs to be shared.

