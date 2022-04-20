DKS refutes BJP leaders’ charges on Hubballi violence

Refuting allegations made by the BJP of the role of Congress leader in Hubballi violence, KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar on Wednesday asked why the police have not arrested the leader if his involvement is evident.

Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and other BJP leaders had alleged that Congress district president Altaf Halwoor has instigated the crowd. The Congress leader, however, has maintained that his name was being deliberately tarnished while he had only tried to pacify and angry mob with the concurrence of the police.

“The Congress district president was in the spot as he had been invited by the police to bring the situation under control. He was standing on the jeep with a mike in his hand and had been urging the crowd to maintain peace. Why are BJP leaders making allegations like this?” he asked.

Mr. Shivakumar asked if it was possible for the Congress leader to stand on the jeep with a mike without the permission of the police. “He is also injured in the stone pelting incident and is under treatment in hospital. If Congress workers are involved in violence let the police arrest them,” he said.