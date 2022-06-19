DKS questions need for holiday for schools

KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar on Sunday questioned the need for a holiday being declared for educational institutions in the city during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit.

“Holiday has been given to educational institutions that are on the way mapped for Mr. Modi’s travel. Why should the holiday be declared? Are our students terrorists? Will they indulge in violence? Karnataka’s students don’t have that culture,” he told reporters here on Sunday. “The Prime Minister will come and go. Provide adequate security. Should they participate in the road show.” He said, “When the PM comes here to do yoga, let him use it for politics. Why should students be suspected? The government in that way is accepting that it had committed a fault.”