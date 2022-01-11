DKS questions inaction against BJP leaders who violated norms

He alleges that an official who was COVID-19 positive was sent to meet him

As the Congress’ padayatra from Mekedatu to Bengaluru came under fire for flouting COVID-19 norms, KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar questioned the alleged double standards of the Government in allowing some gatherings while attempting to curtail the padayatra.

Remaining firm on continuing the padayatra despite the FIR lodged against Congress leaders, Mr. Shivakumar said he had received information about violation of weekend curfew from 127 taluks. “A few days back Home Minister Araga Jnanendra has allowed a fair in his village and Chief Minister’s political secretary M.P. Renukacharya also violated norms in a huge public gathering. BJP leader Guttedar organised a function attracting thousands. No case has been filed against them.”

He said that they will fight the FIR legally, and will ask the KPCC legal cell to fight the legal battle.

Meanwhile, the Government and Congress sparred on Monday after the KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar refused to take the COVID-19 test late on Sunday night - a drama that had unfolded before the cameras.

While Mr. Shivakumar justified his act, he also accused the Government of sending an official who had tested positive for COVID-19. “The Government wants to make me a primary contact of the COVID positive person and that is why the official had been sent,” he told presspersons. The KPCC Chief said: “This may not be the idea of Chief Minister. But the Health Minister (K. Sudhakar) is capable of doing it.”

Stating that he was “healthy,” Mr. Shivakumar said: “The health official came to test to declare me COVID positive. Am I showing any symptoms? I am fit to walk 15 days. Come with me and see.” He said the Government intends to blame the Congress for rising numbers. Defending his decision not to undergo the test, Mr. Shivakumar told reporters in Kanakapura that the Government wanted to create trouble.

However, his heated conversation with Ramanagaram district officials that had been video recorded drew sharp reactions.

In Shivamogga, RDPR Minister K.S. Eshwarappa termed the refusal of Mr. Shivakumar to undergo test as ‘goonda behaviour’ with officials. Speaking to reporters, he said that he had heard about the brazen behaviour but witnessed it on Saturday night. “Whom will his behaviour benefit? What if he is a COVID positive ? He will end up spreading it to others.”

Stating that the padayatra was putting lives of several hundreds at risk, Mr. Sudhakar slammed Mr. Shivakumar’s behaviour with the health officials and said the law was equal to all. “By bringing people from across the State, the Congress is enabling the spread of the pandemic.”

Meanwhile, sources in the Health Department confirmed that the official who had been sent by the government to meet Mr. Shivakumar had later tested positive for COVID-19.