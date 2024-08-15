GIFT a SubscriptionGift
DKS picks Channapatna instead of Ramanagara to hoist national flag

Updated - August 15, 2024 10:43 pm IST

Published - August 15, 2024 10:27 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar at the Independence Day celebration at Channapatna on Thursday.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar at the Independence Day celebration at Channapatna on Thursday.

As the battle for the Channapatna Assembly seat is heating up between the Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular) ahead of the byelection to be declared shortly, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Thursday hoisted the national flag in the town instead of Ramanagara, the district headquarters.

Mr. Shivakumar and Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy have been at loggerheads over the last two months, fighting for supremacy in Vokkaliga politics, and the Channapatna seat that has fallen vacant following the resignation of the JD(S) State president after he was elected as Member of Parliament from the Mandya Lok Sabha constituency. Normally, the district in-charge Ministers hoist the national flag at the district headquarters.

Later, speaking to presspersons at Nelamangala, the Deputy Chief Minister again said, “I am the candidate for Channapatna.” His statement came in response to a question on who would be the Congress candidate for the byelection, further indicating that irrespective of who the candidate is, it is his fight.

Taking a dig at Mr. Kumaraswamy for not hoisting the flag as MLA for the constituency in the past few years, he said, “When I checked with officials, they said that no one had hoisted the flag at Channapatna for the past six years. But I have hoisted the flag at Ramanagara for the past five years... Let him do whatever he wants, I will do my duty.”

