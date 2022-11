November 30, 2022 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST

KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar met Nirmalanandanatha Swami of Adichunchanagiri Mutt on Wednesday and discussed the issue of Vokkaliga demand for hike in reservation. Vokkaliga community religious and political leaders from across the political spectrum had met at a convention on Sunday to demand an increase in the reservation in OBC reservation matrix. The meting on Wednesday was to take forward the discussion and further course of action, said a release.