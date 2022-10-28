DKS meets family members of deceased Cong. worker

The Hindu Bureau Hassan
October 28, 2022 19:01 IST

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shivakumar met the family members of Ramesh Huttadimba, a Congress worker, who died in an accident during the Bharat Jodo yatra at Hiriyur, at Huttadimba in Tyagarthi hobli of Sagar taluk on Friday. He also handed over a cheque of ₹ 10 lakh to Jayamma, Ramesh’s wife, conveying condolences for the death of her husband.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Shivakumar said Ramesh worked as the party’s booth committee chairman at the village and campaigned for the party in all elections. He joined the Bharat Jodo yatra in Hiriyur to be part of the march led by Rahul Gandhi. “His death is a sacrifice for the noble cause of unity. The party will always be with the family members of Ramesh”, he said.

Former Minister Kagodu Thimmappa, party leaders Madhu Bangarappa, Belur Gopalakrishna, party’s district president Sundaresh and others were present.

