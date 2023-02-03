ADVERTISEMENT

DKS meets actor Sudeep

February 03, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

KPCC president D K Shivakumar met actor Sudeep and discussed the problems facing the Kannada film industry, and suggestions for the special manifesto that the Congress is preparing to solve the problems of the Kannada film industry ahead of state elections. | Photo Credit: TH

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shivakumar called on Kannada film star Sudeep at his residence in Bengaluru.

While the party maintained that Mr. Shivakumar met the actor to seek suggestions for the Congress’ manifesto, the meeting behind closed doors has raised eyebrows in poll-bound Karnataka. Mr. Shivakumar’s aides maintained that it was a personal visit with no political motives.

With an eye on Mr. Sudeep’s fan base, the Congress has been making attempt to rope in the actor. Sources said the party has made a request to the actor to campaign for it in the Assembly elections as the “star campaigner”.

