DKS likens Rahul’s people connect to that of Indira Gandhi

A file photo of the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Mandya.

The big crowds that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra attracted in Karnataka was reminiscent of his grandmother and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi drawing people wherever she went, said Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shivakumar.

“People came from hundreds of kilometers to see Mr. Gandhi just like they came to see his grandmother Indira Gandhi. Even children came along with their parents covering hundreds of kilometers just to see him,” Mr. Shivakumar told a press conference in Bengaluru on Tuesday, giving an overview of the yatra in Karnataka.

“What we saw in the Karnataka leg of the yatra was showering of love and affection of people of all ages on Mr. Gandhi,” Mr. Shivakumar said, adding that the yatra had turned out to be a grand success due to the cooperation of the people of the State.

Reaching out

“Mr. Gandhi’s yatra was purely intended at reaching out to the common people. He is the only leader in the country who has gone to the common people to hear their grievances first-hand,” Mr. Shivakumar maintained, while pointing out that Mr. Gandhi had interacted with thousands of people during the course of the yatra in Karnataka.

He described the yatra as a campaign that had the potential to change the direction of the country’s politics.

Basis for manifesto

Mr. Shivakumar said the interaction that Mr. Gandhi had with people from different cross-sections of people would serve as a basis for the preparation of the party’s poll manifesto.

He said the Congress was planning to continue the yatra further in the State at the district-level by involving the State leaders. Mr. Gandhi himself held a preliminary meeting in this regard. As part of the plan, the party wanted to hold photography exhibitions related to the yatra at different districts and a committee had been formed to decide the nature of the district-level yatra, he said.