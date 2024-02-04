DKS invites Opposition to Congress government’s protest in Delhi on Tuesday

February 04, 2024 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - Bengaluru

Condemning the alleged lack of efforts by BJP State leaders to secure the State it’s share in drought relief, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Sunday invited the Opposition BJP and Janata Dal (Secular) to join the protest in Delhi on Tuesday seeking funds that are due for the State.

“The State BJP leaders have not made any efforts to hold a meeting with the BJP government in the Centre to seek drought relief funds for the State which is reeling under severe drought. Instead, they are busy criticising the State government,” the Deputy Chief Minister told presspersons here on Sunday.

He said that the Congress government is left with no choice but to raise voice on behalf of the State. “ I invite the State BJP leaders and JD(S) leaders to join our protest on February 7.” When asked if Kerala and Telangana States would also join the protest, he said, “This protest is against Centre’s injustice to Karnataka. Other States will hold their protests.”

ADVERTISEMENT

When his attention was drawn to BJP leaders’ comments that the Centre under NDA has given more drought relief funds than the previous Manmohan Singh government, he said, “Manmohan Singh’s government is long gone. The BJP has been in power for the last 10 years. They always talk about double engine government but why aren’t they seeking help for the State from the Centre? They have never spoken to Central leaders about State’s welfare.”

Mr. Shivakumar said: “The Siddaramaiah government has deposited ₹2,000 into the accounts of farmers affected by drought. We have taken enough steps to overcome the drinking water issue in drought-hit areas. The Centre hasn’t done anything about it. The Centre announced ₹5,300 crore for irrigation projects in Karnataka but they haven’t released any funds. The Centre hasn’t done anything about the metro either,” he said.

Asked about BJP State president B.Y. Vijayendra’s statement that Mr. Modi’s guarantee is the superior to all other guarantees, he said: “He has got lucky to become a State president in just seven months. His position is the ancestral property from his father. Let him talk, I won’t stop him. It is ironic that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who criticised the Congress guarantees in the past, is now talking about guarantees in his name.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.