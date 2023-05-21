ADVERTISEMENT

DKS harks back on Veerendra Patil episode

May 21, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah with Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar during a programme to pay tribute to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary, in Bengaluru on Sunday. | Photo Credit: PTI

Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar on Sunday claimed that he was the one who informed about the illness of the then Chief Minister, the late Veerendra Patil, to the then Prime Minister late Rajiv Gandhi, in 1989.

“It was during the riots in Ramanagara and Channapatna that Rajiv Gandhi held a peace meeting. Later when he asked me what was happening, I informed him about the illness of Patil, who had suffered a paralytic stroke. Next day when there was a discussion on the change of leadership at Kumara Krupa, some of us indicated the name of the late S. Bangarappa,” he said here at a function organised to mark the death anniversary of Rajiv Gandhi. Later, he said, “When we intimated the developments at Kumara Krupa to Bangarappa at his residence, he scolded us. But we had offered the suggestion only keeping in view of the health of Patil.”

Claiming that Rajiv Gandhi was not a person who troubled anyone, Mr. Shivakumar said: “At the airport, Rajiv Gandhi announced that the Chief Minister would be changed in the light of Patil’s illness. Some accused that Patil was insulted. However, we (Congress) appointed him as the KPCC president and got a mandate of 179 seats under him. He became the Chief Minister, but a decision had to be taken due to his health condition.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US