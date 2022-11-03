DKS’ friends will not return to Cong., says Kateel

The Hindu Bureau Hassan
November 03, 2022 20:18 IST

“None of the old friends of KPCC president D.K.Shivakumar will return to the Congress,” BJP State president Nalin Kumar Kateel said in Hassan on Thursday.

Speaking to presspersons, Mr. Kateel said none of the leaders, who had joined the BJP after the last elections, would return to the Congress. “Cooperation Minister S.T.Somashekhar has already made it clear that nobody will return. Hence the Congress leaders need not day-dream”, he said. He was reacting to Mr. D.K.Shivakumar’s statement that anybody could apply for party tickets to contest in the election.

The BJP president said leaders of his party had been travelling in two teams and holding Sankalpa rallies. The rallies had been receiving good responses. Former Chief Minister B.S.Yediyurappa held public meetings in several places. The team led by Mr. Yediyurappa had already completed meetings in 18 constituencies, he said.

Further, he said that Congress had been losing polls the States visited by Rahul Gandhi. The same would repeat in Karnataka. The Bharat Jodo yatra would not benefit the party in any way. “If Rahul Gandhi had concentrated on Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, he would retain at least that seat”, he commented.

Mr. Kateel was in Hassan to address Sankalpa meeting of the party workers. Excise Minister K.Gopalaiah too addressed the workers.

