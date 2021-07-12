DKS defends slapping party worker

Bengaluru

12 July 2021 00:58 IST

KPCC president claims that he was reprimanding him

A day after being criticised for slapping a party worker in Mandya, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President D.K. Shivakumar defended his action and said that he was reprimanding the party worker.

“He is a boy belonging to our house and is also a distant relative of mine. I objected because what would others think after seeing him put his hand on my shoulders. Yes it is true that I hit him,” he told reporters here on Sunday. He said: “It is natural that we scold when guys do such acts. That is the bonding between us. You (media) have been highlighting that and wanting to make a leader out of him. Do it.”

In connection to leaders from backward classes meeting him, the KPCC president said that crores of rupees has been spent on the socio-economic (caste) census, and that it should not go to waste.

Advertising

Advertising

“I do not know what is in the report. I cannot speak like other leaders on the matter. I will discuss the issue with the Leader of Opposition (Siddaramaiah) and will also understand what is the stand of BJP on this. The BJP leaders have said that they are unaware of the report’s submission.”

Meanwhile, the question over the next chief ministerial candidate from the Congress refuses to die down with film director Rajendra Singh Babu on Sunday stating that Mr. Shivakumar should become the Chief Minister soon.

The party central leaders had to intervene to prevent projection of chief ministerial candidates after a few party leaders stated that Mr. Siddaramaiah would be the next CM.

“Several people from the film industry such as N.T. Rama Rao, M.G. Ramachandran, M. Karunanidhi, and J. Jayalalithaa have become Chief Ministers. Ronald Reagan became president of the U.S. Similarly, I am very sure that Mr. Shivakumar, who is connected with the film industry, will also become CM. If you (Mr. Shivakumar) become CM soon, the film industry will be happy,” Mr. Babu said at an event to release a trailer of the S. Narayan-directed film 5D.

Speaking at the event, the KPCC president, who is jostling with Mr. Siddaramaiah to become the chief ministerial candidate behind the screen, said that the film industry has been severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and requirea help. “Everyone in the industry have been affected. Several producers and artists are in dire straits. Theatre owners are unable to pay power bills. The government is not helping the industry.”