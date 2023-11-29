ADVERTISEMENT

DKS declines to comment on HC order

November 29, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Wednesday declined to comment on the Karnataka High Court order on disproportionate assets case.

When his response was sought on the High Court order at the Bengaluru Tech Summit, he said: “I do not want to comment on court matters without going through the order and discussing it with my lawyers. I was at the tech summit and I am not aware of the High Court order.”

“I haven’t done anything wrong. I was given all this trouble because I stood by my party. Media is aware of all the developments. For all the troubles they gave me, people have answered them in Karnataka. If they give me more trouble in the future, the people are there and God is there,” he added.

