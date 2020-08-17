DKS criticises govt. over family carrying dead body on bicycle

Bengaluru

17 August 2020 22:36 IST

The family alleged that the government officials did not help them shift the body to the graveyard

KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar on Monday slammed the State government over the travails of a family of a 70-year-old man whose body was carried on a bicycle for final rites for want of transport facility. On Sunday, family members of the deceased, whom the doctors suspected to be a COVID-19 positive, carried the body on the bicycle and alleged that the government officials did not help them shift the body to the graveyard in Belagavi district. “Relatives of the deceased had to carry the body for cremation on a bicycle amidst heavy rain. Chief Minister, where is your government? Why was an ambulance not provided? This incompetent government lacks humanity and has been a total failure in handling the pandemic,” Mr. Shivakumar tweeted. The two brothers, who carried the body, told reporters that due to the stigma attached to COVID-19, none of the neighbours or friends came to their help.

