DKS criticises Eshwarappa

‘CM should have removed him’

“K.S. Eshwarappa, Rural Development Minister, has lost his mental balance,’’ D.K. Shivakumar, KPCC president, said in Gadag on Sunday.

There is a BJP leader and Minister called Mr. Eshwarappa. “He seems to have lost his mental balance. He is going around saying that the BJP will unfurl the saffron flag atop the Red Fort. Such people make statements without the awareness of the oath that they took during the swearing-in ceremony. I do not understand why such people should be continued in the State Cabinet. I do not know why the Governor and the Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai are tolerating him,” he said.

“If the Congress government was in power, we would have sought his resignation within 10 minutes. Why is Mr. Bommai silent? His lips are sealed,” he further added.

Mr. Shivakumar alleged that Karnataka police had been highly politicised. “The police are acting like BJP workers and not as neutral government servants. This is not acceptable. We are silently observing the behaviour of all officers, big or small,” he said.