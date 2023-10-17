DKS creates buzz after posting conceptual video of ‘sky deck’ in Bengaluru

October 17, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - Bengaluru

The interest of Bengalureans was piqued by Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Tuesday (Oct 17) after he posted on social media a conceptual video of an observation deck proposed in Bengaluru.

In association with the World Design Organisation, an Austrian company, COOP HIMMELB(L)AU, submitted the conceptual presentation to the Minister on Monday (October 16) of the watch tower, which, if implemented, would be one of the tallest in the country.

Mr. Shivakumar mentioned on X (formerly Twitter) that he had directed the officials concerned to assess the project’s financial viability and identify a land parcel of eight to ten acres for it. According to sources, the areas surrounding Kanteerava Stadium, Vidhana Soudha, and Race Course Road, essentially the city’s centre, are being considered.

Vibrant Bengaluru

The idea of a sky deck is an extension of “Brand Bengaluru” with an aim to provide a view of the entire city along with recreational facilities like restaurants. The Vibrant Bengaluru report, which was submitted by a 10-member committee in September, had pitched the idea of a landmark watch tower along the lines of the Eiffel Tower in Paris and the Statue of Liberty in New York.

The proposal submitted to Mr. Shivakumar stated, “The system of the structure is inspired by the intricate algorithms governing the natural growth of the majestic Banyan (Big Banyan) tree’s sprawling branches.” The top structure will take its inspiration from a flower in bloom.

The proposed tower will have a sky deck, roller coaster station, restaurants, and an exhibition centre, among other amenities.

‘Footpath first’

Soon after the conceptual video was posted, many on social media showed their excitement and called it a beautiful and futuristic concept. Kishore. M N. said, “Let’s see if such mega ideas ever happen in our city or not..!! But a beautiful concept..!!”

However, others sought to focus on more pressing issues before moving on to such projects. Ravindra Konapur asked, “What would be the cost of this? Is this to see potholes from there or see a great view of garbage?” Pravar added, “Sir, please neevu footpath maadi (please ready the footpaths).”

