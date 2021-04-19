DKS: Congress will oppose lockdown

Bengaluru

19 April 2021 01:38 IST

Slamming the State government for its failure to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar on Sunday said the Congress would oppose any tough measure such as a lockdown that would hurt the livelihood of the poor.

“The State government had one year’s time for preparation. The Ministers got whichever officer they wanted and there were changes in portfolios. How are you running the government without proper preparations. Though we exposed corruption in COVID-19-related purchases, we have cooperated with the government’s efforts so far,” he told presspersons here. He said adequate preparatory meetings had not been conducted to keep the infrastructure ready.

Urging the government to stop all development works, he said the focus should be on protecting the lives of people by providing appropriate health facilities. “Provide free medical facilities to people till the end of the pandemic for which ₹300 crore should be set aside,” he said.

