DKS clarifies on his U.S. trip

Amidst wild speculations about his upcoming one-week trip to the United States of America, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Sunday had to clarify that this was a personal trip and had no political connections.

WhatsApp messages were being circulated on Sunday that Mr. Shivakumar was invited by Kamala Harris, U.S. Vice-President and nominee of the Democratic Party for the upcoming presidential race. A section of television channels also said that Mr. Shivakumar will also meet former President Barack Obama.

This forced Mr. Shivakumar to clarify: “I am travelling to the U.S.A. along with my family till September 15. The media reports that I am meeting former President Barack Obama and Vice-President Kamala Harris are incorrect. It is a personal visit”.

