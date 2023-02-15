DKS claims Vishwanath wants to return to Congress

February 15, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - MYSURU

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President D.K. Shivakumar on Wednesday claimed that BJP MLC A.H. Vishwanath has expressed his desire to return to the Congress.

Addressing a gathering of party workers at the Praja Dhwani rally in Hunsur near here, Mr. Shivakumar said Mr. Vishwanath, a former MLA of Hunsur, who had joined the BJP as part of Operation Lotus during 2019, had met him on two or three occasions recently and expressed a desire to return to the Congress.

A former Congressman and Minister, Mr. Vishwanath, who had served as MLA of K.R. Nagar constituency and MP of Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency, had joined the JD(S) before the last Assembly elections and won from Hunsur. However, he quit JD(S) soon thereafter and joined the BJP, which had made him an MLC.

Mr. Shivakumar said Mr. Vishwanath, who had met him recently, expressed his desire to die as a Congressman. The KPCC chief also remarked that Mr. Vishwanath believed in the Congress party’s ideology and principles.

He also claimed the incumbent MLA Manjunath had earned the goodwill of the people of the constituency by the good work he has taken up.

He said the previous Congress government had fulfilled all the promises it made to the people while the BJP failed to do so. Even the BJP government at the Centre had not promised to deliver its promises on “Achche Din”, employment for 2 crore people etc.

Mr. Shivakumar said the Congress was unable to secure a majority in the last Assembly elections, but handed over power to JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy to keep the BJP out of power.

However, Mr. Kumaraswamy was unable to retain power, the Congress leader lamented.

Mr. Shivakumar reiterated the Congress party’s promise to provide 200 units of free power and ₹ 2,000 to one woman from each household in the State, besides 10 kg of rice every month.

During his address, Mr. Shivakumar also recalled the contributions of late Chief Minister D. Devaraj Urs, who hailed from Hunsur. He said Mr. Urs was known for bringing about several revolutionary changes including the land reforms.

A host of party leaders including KPCC working president R. Dhruvanarayan, AICC Secretary Roji John, Rajya Sabha member J.C. Chandrasjhekar, Manjunath, MLA, former Ministers H.M. Revanna, H.C. Mahadevappa and Rani Satish, besides MLC D. Thimmaiah, former MLC Dharmasena, KPCC spokesperson M. Lakshmana and Mysuru district Congress Committee president B.J. Vijaykumar were present on the occasion.

Later in the evening, Mr Shivakumar addressed another Prajadhwani rally in H.D. Kote.