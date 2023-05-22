DKS calls on former Chief Ministers

May 22, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - BENGALURU

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Monday called on former Chief Ministers H.D. Deve Gowda, S.M. Krishna, and M. Veerappa Moily to seek their blessings and advise on assuming new responsibility.

Mr. Shivakumar began courtesy visits to the residences of veteran leaders by calling on Mr. Krishna. Nonagenarian Mr. Krishna presented him a book titled “Bengalurina Itihaasa” (History of Bengaluru). Mr. Shivakumar said: “Mr. Krishna has encouraged me in my political career. It is my duty to seek his blessings and advise on this occasion.”

Later, Mr. Shivakumar met Mr. Moily at his residence. Mr. Moily, who is also a writer, presented him “Sri Bahubali Ahimsa Digvijayam” authored by himself.

Mr. Shivakumar then called on former Prime Minister Mr. Deve Gowda at his residence in Padmanabhanagar. “Mr. Deve Gowda is a leader who has served the people of the State and assumed very high position. He is a person with great determination,” Mr. Shivakumar told media persons.

Mr. Shivakumar said he would meet a few more leaders on Tuesday to seek their guidance.