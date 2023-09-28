ADVERTISEMENT

DKS calls meeting of experts to get suggestions ahead of CWMA meeting

September 28, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has called a meeting of experts in irrigation and agriculture sectors on Friday just ahead of the Cauvery Water Management Authority’s meeting in Delhi to get their suggestions.

Disclosing this to mediapersons in Bengaluru, Mr. Shivakumar, however, refused to divulge the identity of experts who have been invited to the meeting. “I will not disclose who will attend the meeting,” he said.

Mr. Shivakumar, who also holds Water Resources portfolio, said instead of attending a virtual meeting, he has directed the officials concerned from Karnataka to physically attend the meeting of the Cauvery Water Management Authority on Friday in Delhi. “Our officials will effectively argue the case by presenting ground reality on the water situation in the Cauvery basin,” he said.

The government has already filed a petition in the Supreme Court. The CWMA meeting would be held on Friday and we are keenly waiting for its next order. The State will continue to argue against the release of water at the rate of 3,000 cusecs to Tamil Nadu as stipulated by the authority, he said.

