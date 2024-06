Amidst the political tussle marked by the demand for creation of multiple posts of Deputy Chief Ministers and a Vokkaliga seer’s request to change the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar, who is also KPCC president, has convened a meeting of the party office-bearers in Bengaluru on Monday.

The proposed meeting has raised political curiosity as it comes close on the heels of Mr. Shivakumar meeting AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.