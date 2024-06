Amidst the political tussle marked by the demand for creation of multiple posts of Deputy Chief Ministers and a Vokkaliga seer’s request to change the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar, who is also KPCC president, has convened a meeting of the party office-bearers in Bengaluru on Monday.

The proposed meeting has raised political curiosity as it comes close on the heels of Mr. Shivakumar meeting AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi.