DKS bail plea: Drama over delay in law officer’s arrival

The Delhi High Court on Thursday expressed displeasure at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for non-availability of its law officer to argue against the bail plea of Karnataka Congress leader D.K. Shivakumar, arrested in a money-laundering case.

“You cannot play hide-and-seek with the court. This is not acceptable. Court is not supposed to wait,” Justice Kait remarked after a counsel for the agency sought 30 minutes times to begin their argument as their law officer was in another court.

The judge resume the hearing in the case after Additional Solicitor General (ASG) K.M. Natraj appeared in the court, minutes after the high court’s remarks against the agency, and apologised. The court agreed to hear the ED and later reserved the order.

The judge heard the contentions of the ED which opposed Mr. Shivakumar’s bail plea saying he was an influential person and if released, he could tamper with the evidence and influence witnesses.

Mr. Shivakumar was arrested by the ED on September 3 in a money-laundering case and is lodged in Tihar jail under judicial custody. The ASG argued that Mr. Shivakumar and his family members have acquired more than 300 properties in the past and the investigation was going on.

“The main issue pertains to source of money which is not being disclosed. If a person is unable to explain the source, just by making payment or giving declaration to the Income Tax department, the ill-gotten money cannot be converted to white money and the I-T Department is not authorised to regularise it,” he said, before the judge who reserved the order. The ASG said this was a “classic case” of laundering of money and added that MR. Shivakumar was evasive in his replies and he would hamper the probe, if granted bail.

(With inputs by PTI)