DKS attends party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' meet in Delhi

Top Congress leaders, including KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar, on Thursday, participated in a meeting in Delhi to deliberate on the party’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ slated to begin from October 2.

All AICC general secretaries, in-charges of various States and PCC presidents, attended the meeting organised by Congress general secretary K.C. Venugopal at the party headquarters.

The Congress leaders had discussed the upcoming organisational programmes of the party, including organisational elections, which are underway, sources said.

The march, starting from October 2, would be flagged off from Kanyakumari and end in Kashmir. The preparation for it has already started. A committee led by former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh had been formed to plan the ambitious yatra that aimed to spread the message of unity across India and mark the Congress’s pan-Indian march.