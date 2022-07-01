DKS asks Rajanna to tender apology to Deve Gowda

KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar on Friday condemned some uncharitable remarks made against former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda by party leader and former MLA K.N. Rajanna and asked the latter to tender an apology to Mr. Gowda.

Mr. Rajanna’s remarks against Mr. Gowda, 89, were not in good taste, Mr. Shivakumar said.

“We must respect the seniority of Mr. Gowda and his contributions to the State,‘‘ Mr. Shivakumar said. D.K. Suresh, MP, also condemned the remarks made by Mr. Rajanna at Madhugiri in Tumakuru.

JD(S) party president C.M. Ibrahim and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy condemned the remarks too.